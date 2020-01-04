Home

Frank P. Trainor & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services
982 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
(401) 461-4843
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas E. Creegan Jr. Obituary
CREEGAN, JR., THOMAS E.
93, of Warwick died Sunday at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center. He was the husband of the late Elsie L. (Johnston) Creegan.
Born in Providence, a son of the late Thomas E. and Rosa (Richotte) Creegan, Sr., he had lived in Warwick for most of his life. Mr. Creegan was a Supervisor of the United States Postal Service for 28 years before his retirement in 1974. He also worked as a pari-mutuel clerk at Lincoln and Narragansett Racetracks. He was a Navy veteran of WW II and a member of the American Legion.
He leaves one son, Theodore W. Creegan of Warwick; two daughters, Kathleeen A. Creegan Lockwood of California and Jean E. Nelson of Warwick; his grandchildren, Eli Nelson and Helen Lockwood. He was the brother of the late Rita Chaffee.
Calling Hours will be Sunday from 4-8 PM in the Frank P. Trainor & Sons Funeral Home. 982 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Funeral Services and Burial will be private. Online condolences please visit www.trainorfh.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 4, 2020
