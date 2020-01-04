|
CREEGAN, JR., THOMAS E.
93, of Warwick died Sunday at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center. He was the husband of the late Elsie L. (Johnston) Creegan.
Born in Providence, a son of the late Thomas E. and Rosa (Richotte) Creegan, Sr., he had lived in Warwick for most of his life. Mr. Creegan was a Supervisor of the United States Postal Service for 28 years before his retirement in 1974. He also worked as a pari-mutuel clerk at Lincoln and Narragansett Racetracks. He was a Navy veteran of WW II and a member of the American Legion.
He leaves one son, Theodore W. Creegan of Warwick; two daughters, Kathleeen A. Creegan Lockwood of California and Jean E. Nelson of Warwick; his grandchildren, Eli Nelson and Helen Lockwood. He was the brother of the late Rita Chaffee.
Calling Hours will be Sunday from 4-8 PM in the Frank P. Trainor & Sons Funeral Home. 982 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Funeral Services and Burial will be private. Online condolences please visit www.trainorfh.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 4, 2020