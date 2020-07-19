Devine, Jr. , Thomas E.
Thomas E. Devine, Jr., 90, a resident of North Smithfield, RI, Dennis, MA, and Uxbridge, MA, died Friday, July 17, 2020 in the Philip Hulitar Inpatient Center, Providence. He was the husband of the late Jane E. (DeStefano) Devine. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Thomas E. Devine, Sr., and Alice (McFadden) Devine.
Mr. Devine was a graduate of Woonsocket High School and Providence College. He received his Master of Education from Boston College in 1960. Mr. Devine was a teacher, guidance director, and Principal, of North Smithfield High School. He later served as Superintendent of the North Smithfield Public Schools. He honorably served in the United States Army. Mr. Devine enjoyed golfing and family time on Cape Cod.
He leaves his children, Christopher Devine, and his wife, Kelly, of Uxbridge, MA, Karen Devine, and her husband, Rudie Roy, of Westford, MA, Gregory Devine, and his wife, Laura, of Redmond, WA, his sister, Marion Devine, of North Smithfield; seven grandchildren, Shannon, Alexandra, Sarina, Hailey, Lauren, Taylor, and Jack; several nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his brother, Francis Devine.
His funeral will be held Tuesday, July 21, 2020 with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Anthony's Church, 128 Green Street, Woonsocket, and may be viewed live at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/56887646
Burial will follow in St. Charles Cemetery, Farm St., Blackstone. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket.www.holtfuneralhome.com