|
|
GILLOOLY, THOMAS E. "TIM,"
age 79, passed peacefully on Tuesday, May 14, surrounded by his loving family at home. He was the beloved husband of Carol A. (Sullivan) Gillooly for 52 years.
Born in East Providence, the son of the late Thomas W. and Nellie (Mazeka) Gillooly, he lived in Warwick for over 50 years. Tim was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Tim retired in 2000 after a 30-year career with the Providence Gas Co. His retirement allowed him to devote his time to the things that meant the most to him; his family, his friendships, and the game of golf. Tim's passion for golf began as a child, shagging balls, caddying and playing wherever and whenever possible. He played in the Goddard Park league for over 18 years, where amazing friendships were also born.
Tim was a voracious reader and history buff. He also danced like no-one was watching, - but everyone did, it was joyous.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Christine and Thomas Kiernan of West Greenwich and son and daughter-in-law, Edward and Christine (Vatagliano) Gillooly of Warwick. He was also the proud, loving and beloved Papa to three grandchildren, Tayla Barreira, Owen Kiernan and Cameron Kiernan.
He will be dearly missed by all who loved him.
His funeral will be held on Monday, May 20, at 9 a.m. from the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue, Spring Green, Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Timothy Church, 1799 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Visiting hours will be on Sunday from 3-6 p.m. Burial with military honors will be in the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 17, 2019