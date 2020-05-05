Home

Egidio DiPardo & Sons Funeral Home Inc
75 Harris Ave
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 762-3746
Thomas E. Powell


1940 - 2020
Thomas E. Powell Obituary
Powell, Thomas E.
Thomas Eugene Powell, 79, of Naples, Florida, formerly of North Smithfield, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully at home on April 29, 2020 in Florida. He was the husband of Rose Marie (Maculan) Powell, with whom he celebrated more than 57 years of marriage. Born in Providence, Rhode Island on September 24, 1940, he was the son of the late Thomas and Margaret (Brady) Powell.
Mr. Powell graduated high school from La Salle Academy in Providence, Rhode Island and earned his Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from Bryant College in Providence, Rhode Island in 1961. He served in the U.S. Army Reserve and enjoyed a long career as a printing professional, working for more than 25 years at Providence Gravure, Inc. in Providence, Rhode Island. He subsequently served as a printing executive at Eastern Color Printing and Ames Department Stores, Inc., both in Connecticut.
Mr. Powell was known for his work ethic as well as his generosity towards his friends and neighbors. He was very involved in his community, serving for several years as President of the North Smithfield Youth Hockey Association and running a baseball card and sports memorabilia business with his two sons.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Powell is survived by two sons, Scott Brady Powell of North Smithfield, Rhode Island, and Ryan Maculan Powell of Redmond, Oregon, and two granddaughters, Alena Powell and Caitlyn Powell, both of Hoboken, New Jersey. Due to the current health crisis, the funeral service, to be held in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, will be private and followed by burial in St. Charles Cemetery in Blackstone, Massachusetts. A public religious service and memorial for Mr. Powell will be announced and held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either St. Matthew's House in Naples, Florida (stmatthewshouse.org), or (). Arrangements are entrusted to the Egidio DiPardo & Sons Funeral Home in Woonsocket.
www.dipardofuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 5, 2020
