|
|
|
LAURO, THOMAS F.
77, of Bernice Drive, Cranston, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at RI Hospital in Providence. He was the beloved husband for 52 years of Barbara J. (Loudermilk) Lauro. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Frank and Josephine (Natale) Lauro.
Tom was a manager of distribution for the Providence Journal where he worked for 32 years before retiring; and was a U.S. Army veteran.
Besides his wife Barbara, he was the devoted and cherished father of Terri M. Lauro of Rumford and Gina A. Lauro of North Kingstown; and dear brother of William Lauro (PPD, Ret,) of Providence, Robert Lauro (PPD, Ret.) of Narragansett and the late Frank "Chucky" Lauro (PFD).
His funeral and burial will be private. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 12, 2020