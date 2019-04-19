The Providence Journal Obituaries
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Church
Johnston, RI
View Map
LYNCH, SR., THOMAS F.
80, of Johnston, passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the Morgan Health Center in Johnston. He was the beloved husband of the late Diana (Greco) Lynch. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late John and Mary (Hickey) Lynch.
Thomas is a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran. He worked at the former Almacs for many years, and he also was the founder of Lynch's Cleaning and Restoration Service. He received an Associates Degree from Johnson & Wales University.
He is survived by his loving children, Thomas F. Lynch, Jr. of Pawtucket, Shawn Lynch of Johnston, and Kerry Lynch of Pawcatuck, CT. He also leaves his brother Jack Lynch and his wife Jessie of Bristol.
His funeral will be held on Monday at 10:00 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, Johnston. Burial with Military Honors will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are Monday morning from 8:30 – 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Robert Bellarmine Food Shelf, 1804 Atwood Ave., Johnston, RI 02919.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 19, 2019
