MOORE, Jr., THOMAS F.
Thomas Fahey Moore Jr. died peacefully at his home on October 27, 2020. He was born in Westerly, RI, the son of Thomas F. Moore and Marion Hiscox Moore.
Tommy is survived by his wife of 70 years, Marguerite R. Moore, and his seven children, and fourteen grandchildren.
Tommy is an alumnus of the Taft School '43 and Yale University '49. He joined the Army at eighteen and served in the 2nd Ranger Infantry Battalion, where he landed at Utah Beach on D-Day+5. He was most proud of being a Ranger, and had earned three gold stars and a Purple Heart. Tommy was wounded during a battle in the Hurtgen Forest November 1944.
Tommy retired as the Chairman of the Board of The Moore Company, which was founded by his grandfather, George C. Moore, in 1912.
Tommy served as President of The Westerly Hospital, Director of the Washington Trust Company, and a steward for the Westerly Land Trust.
He had homes in Stonington CT, Gulfstream, FL and County Galway, Ireland where he had a factory and pursued his passion as an American Master of the Galway Blazers.
Along with his parents, Tommy is predeceased by his brother, George, sister, Susan, and his son, Thomas F. Moore III.
A private service will be held in Stonington, CT.