1/1
Thomas F. Moore Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MOORE, Jr., THOMAS F.
Thomas Fahey Moore Jr. died peacefully at his home on October 27, 2020. He was born in Westerly, RI, the son of Thomas F. Moore and Marion Hiscox Moore.
Tommy is survived by his wife of 70 years, Marguerite R. Moore, and his seven children, and fourteen grandchildren.
Tommy is an alumnus of the Taft School '43 and Yale University '49. He joined the Army at eighteen and served in the 2nd Ranger Infantry Battalion, where he landed at Utah Beach on D-Day+5. He was most proud of being a Ranger, and had earned three gold stars and a Purple Heart. Tommy was wounded during a battle in the Hurtgen Forest November 1944.
Tommy retired as the Chairman of the Board of The Moore Company, which was founded by his grandfather, George C. Moore, in 1912.
Tommy served as President of The Westerly Hospital, Director of the Washington Trust Company, and a steward for the Westerly Land Trust.
He had homes in Stonington CT, Gulfstream, FL and County Galway, Ireland where he had a factory and pursued his passion as an American Master of the Galway Blazers.
Along with his parents, Tommy is predeceased by his brother, George, sister, Susan, and his son, Thomas F. Moore III.
A private service will be held in Stonington, CT. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly, RI is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
November 3, 2020
Like so many others, our family has been the beneficiary of Mr. Moore’s goodness and generosity. Our condolences and prayers go out to Mrs. Moore, the Moore children and the entire Moore family. We are so sorry that the current pandemic makes it so impossible for us to express our condolences in person. Please know, however, that your husband, father and grandfather is and will remain in our thoughts and prayers . . . and those of so many others whose lives have been touched and influenced by him.
The Durham Family
John Durham
Friend
November 2, 2020
Mr. Moore you was one of very few people that I really respected in my life time. May you for ever, rest in peace. Bless you.


David Baton
November 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Frank H. Bliven Jr.
Friend
November 2, 2020
Grove of 100 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Benjamin McKnight
November 1, 2020
Mrs.Moore I am so very sorry for your loss . Mr. Moore was one of my favorite people .
Much love and prayers to you
Shannon DePerry
Shannon
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved