TRAINOR, THOMAS F.
80, of Warwick died Tuesday at Kent Hospital.
He was the husband of Sheila A. (Barr) Trainor.
Born in Providence, a son of the late Frank P. and Margaret M. (Feeley) Trainor, he was a long-time resident of Warwick. Mr. Trainor attended Providence College and graduated the New England Institute of Anatomy and Applied Sciences in 1959. A life dedicated to funeral service and comforting families; Mr. Trainor was president of the Frank P. Trainor & Sons Funeral Home for over fifty of its hundred-year history. Tom was a proud member of the National Funeral Directors Association and the Rhode Island Funeral Directors Association, Warwick Knights of Columbus, a life member of the Tri City ELKS #14, the Pawtuxet Athletic Club, and was a past member of the Potowomut Golf Club.
Besides his wife, he leaves his children, Michael J. Trainor and his wife, Mary of Warwick; Jean M. Trainor of Warwick; Daniel T. Trainor and his wife, Cyndi of Amesbury, MA. He was the grandfather of Emily H. Trainor and Caitlin M. Trainor. He was the brother of Frank P. Trainor, Edmund W. Trainor, David M. Trainor, Margaret M. Trainor, the late Patricia A. Hunt and Gerald P. Trainor.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in Saint Peter Church, 350 Fair Street, Warwick on Tuesday at 10 AM. Calling Hours Monday 4-8 PM in the Frank P. Trainor & Sons Funeral Home, 982 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory to The Tomorrow Fund for children with cancer 593 Eddy Street Providence, RI 02903 will be appreciated. Burial will be in Saint Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. www.trainorfh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 1, 2019