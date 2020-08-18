1/1
Thomas Francis Shevlin
1945 - 2020
SHEVLIN, THOMAS FRANCIS
formerly of Bronxville, N.Y. and Menlo Park, Calif., passed away on August 13th surrounded by family at his home in Jamestown, R.I. after a life well lived.
A devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend, Tom grew up spending summers in Narragansett and the school year at Portsmouth Priory, from which he graduated class of 1964. He earned a business degree from the University of Rhode Island and made a career in finance in New York and San Francisco.
When he was just 14, he met the former Paula M. Scotti, to whom he was married for 50 blissful years. Together they raised five children – four girls and a boy.
While his professional achievements were notable, Tom considered his greatest legacy to be his family and friends.
He was especially grateful for the time he spent with the Scotti family, who welcomed him into the fold at a precociously early age; the lifelong kinships forged at the Dunes Club; and his campmates at the Bohemian Grove.
Above all, he left wanting to convey how grateful he was to have had a life filled with such good and lasting friendships.
Over the years, he served on the boards of several organizations including the San Francisco Zoo, Portsmouth Abbey School, and URI Alumni Association.
Professionally, he cut his teeth at Bankers Trust and Citibank before joining J.P. Morgan. After a nearly 30-year career with J.P. Morgan, he brought his talents to U.S. Trust Company; Train, Smith Counsel; and Fiduciary Trust Co. where he served as a managing director. After unsuccessfully retiring in 2018, he joined Capital Counsel, where he ended his career on a high note earlier this year.
Born on June 20, 1945 to the late Arthur and Regina (Gaffney) Shevlin, Tom will be remembered as a great raconteur with an incomparable joie de vis.
In addition to Paula, he leaves his five children; Elisa Rizzo (William) of Bronxville, N.Y.; Hilary Karmilowicz (Michael) of Rye, N.Y.; Katharine Mastellone (Michael) of Darien, CT; Thomas D. (Michelle) of Little Compton, R.I.; Maria of New York, N.Y., and twelve grandchildren; Lucy, Michael, Billy, Scarlett, Andrew, T.J., John Patrick, Lia, Julianna, Sarah, Mason, and Daniel.
He was predeceased by his parents, his sister Jane, and is survived by an extended family of nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in law, and his beloved beagle Scout.
He was a member of the University Club (New York); Bohemian Club, Derelicts Camp; Dumplings Association; and Connanicut Yacht Club.
The Funeral service will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Beagle Freedom Project, 4804 Laurel Canyon Blvd. #534 Valley Village, CA 91607. Merci. Complete obit at www.monahandrabblesherman.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
August 17, 2020
The World is a lesser place today.
Tom Shevlin was a great human being. Magnetic, warm, genuine.

RIP Tom. Condolences to the Shevlin family. Sure he leaves great memories.
John Y. Freeman
Friend
