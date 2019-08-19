|
|
Dunn, III, Thomas G.
74, of Tiverton, died Monday August 12, 2019 at home. He was the husband of Flora Jo (Nichols) Dunn. Father of Kristen Dunn, Erin Kist, and Jo-Ann Lemay. Brother of Constance Edwards, and step brother of Robert Brooks. His funeral service will be held Wednesday August 21, 2019 at 1:00pm in the SMITH FUNERAL and MEMORIAL SERVICES, 8 Schoolhouse Road, Warren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling hours are WEDNESDAY from 11:00am - 1:00pm. Complete obituary at www.wjsmithfh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 19, 2019