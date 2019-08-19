Home

Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
SMITH FUNERAL and MEMORIAL SERVICES
8 Schoolhouse Road
Warren, RI
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
SMITH FUNERAL and MEMORIAL SERVICES
8 Schoolhouse Road
Warren, RI
View Map
Thomas G. Dunn III

Thomas G. Dunn III Obituary
Dunn, III, Thomas G.
74, of Tiverton, died Monday August 12, 2019 at home. He was the husband of Flora Jo (Nichols) Dunn. Father of Kristen Dunn, Erin Kist, and Jo-Ann Lemay. Brother of Constance Edwards, and step brother of Robert Brooks. His funeral service will be held Wednesday August 21, 2019 at 1:00pm in the SMITH FUNERAL and MEMORIAL SERVICES, 8 Schoolhouse Road, Warren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling hours are WEDNESDAY from 11:00am - 1:00pm. Complete obituary at www.wjsmithfh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 19, 2019
