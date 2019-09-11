|
THEISEN, THOMAS G.
58, of Jamestown, RI, formerly of Sterling Hts., Michigan, passed away peacefully September 6, 2019 at Hope Hospice & Palliative Care in Providence. Loving husband of Laura (Reilly) Theisen for 30 years. Beloved father of Zachary Theisen. Born in Munroe, Michigan, he was a son of Lois J. (Weber) Theisen and the late Lawrence J. Theisen and the brother of Lawrence Jr. "Chip" (Anne) and Gary (Karen). He will be missed by many relatives, nieces, nephews and friends.
Tom was a Network Technician at the University of Rhode Island and served as Chief Steward for the Professional Technical Administrative Association (PTAA) Local 2877 Union for many years. He was an avid reader and history buff. He enjoyed woodworking and was an excellent craftsman. Above all, he loved to simply spend time with friends and family over a good meal or fire, telling jokes and philosophizing.
A visitation will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 from 4-8 pm in the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown. A Celebration of Tom's Life will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11 am in the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home. Burial will be Private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care of RI, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904, will be appreciated. Information and online condolences, visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 11, 2019