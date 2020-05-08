|
BOYLE, SR., THOMAS J.
93, of Greenville, passed into eternal life on May 6, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Mary Kate (Mohan) Boyle originally of County Leitrim, Ireland for 62 years. Born in Glasgow, Scotland, he was the son of the late James P. and Mary Anne Winfred (Smith) Boyle of Glasgow, Scotland. He was the brother of John J. Boyle, the late Bridget M. (Boyle) Cooper and the late Daniel P. Boyle all of Glasgow, Scotland. Besides his wife he is survived by his four children; Margaret M. Boyle of Greenville, Kathleen A. Boyle of Cranston, Thomas J. Boyle, Jr. of Cranston, his wife Judith (Bowen) Boyle and grandchildren Ava E. Boyle, Lauren Grant and Kevin Grant, Jr. of Cranston; John P. Boyle of Burbank, CA and extended family in RI, MA, NY, Glasgow, Scotland and Ireland (Counties: Donegal, Dublin and Leitrim).
His Funeral and Burial will be Private. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Philip Church, 622 Putnam Pike, Greenville, RI 02828 will be appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 8, 2020