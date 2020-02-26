|
BRADY, THOMAS J.
63, of Wakefield, passed away unexpectedly on Monday. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Joseph and Eileen (Murphy) Brady. He was graduated from South Kingstown High School and earned a Bachelor's Degree from URI. Mr. Brady was employed for the South Kingstown School Dept. for many years, retiring in 2018, and prior to that he was employed at South County Hospital. In his younger years he enjoyed playing sports and he was a devoted sports fan of the New England Professional sports teams. He enjoyed walking, reading, and going to the movies. He will be remembered for his strong Christian faith and devotion to his family. He is survived by five siblings, William Brady (Nadine) of South Kingstown, Marie Casale (Joseph) of Portsmouth, Paula Jestings (Scott) of Middletown, Karen Tarasevich (Paul) of South Kingstown, and Joseph Brady of Franklin, MA; his aunts as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. The funeral will be 8:45 am Friday from the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am at Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Road, Kingston. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Peace Dale. Visiting hours are Thursday 4-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Christ the King Church. For guest book and condolences averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 26, 2020