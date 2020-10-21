DALEY, THOMAS J.
89, of Coventry, passed away at Kent Hospital with his loving family by his side on Sunday, October 18, 2020. He was the loving husband of Ann G. (Stromberg) Daley for 66 years. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late John F. and Mary H. (Cronin) Daley.
After Thomas served his country in the United States Airforce, he spent his career as a Cartographer at the Defense Mapping Agency Topographic Center, until it's closure- and his retirement, in 1986. Tom was a Past President and lifetime member of Club Jogues and served as President of Coventry Little League for 25 years. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Mary Doran Council #8977, the Crompton Veterans Organization, and served on the Coventry Planning and Zoning Commission. Tom was a lifelong New England sports fan, but he was especially fond of the Boston Red Sox and considered Ted Williams his Hero.
Besides his wife, Thomas is survived by his children, Patricia Northup, Michael, Jack, and Tim Daley, all of Coventry. Grandfather of 10, great-grandfather of 9. In 2011, He was predeceased by his son Thomas P. Daley. He was the brother of Maureen McGovern and the Late Doris Allin, John and Richard Daley.
Family and friends are invited to visitation, while observing state pandemic guidelines, Friday, October 23, 2020 from 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM in the Iannotti Funeral Home, 415 Washington St. (RTE 117), Coventry, RI, with Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM in Saints John & Paul Church, 341 South Main St., Coventry. Interment with Military Honors at Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery will be private. Iannottifh.com