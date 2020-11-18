1/1
Thomas J. "Tommy" McCarthy
McCARTHY, Thomas J. "Tommy"
77, a resident of Warwick for over 60 years, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Barbara Ann Garies for 39 years. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Thomas McCarthy and Louise (O'Loughlin) McCarthy.
Tommy served his country honorably as a lieutenant in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a graduate of Providence College where he earned a Bachelor's Degree. Tommy worked as a waiter and bartender at the Greenwood Inn. The Greenwood Inn family was very important to him. He was employed by Providence Beverage as a salesman for many years. Tommy was the owner of Buddy's Tavern and most recently worked as a bartender at The Grid Iron Ale House & Grille. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed talking with anyone who would listen.
Tommy was the brother of Robert McCarthy, and the late Kevin McCarthy and Nancy Beaulieu; brother-in-law of Jennie and Joseph Blake. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, and his devoted dog, Molly.
A private committal service with military funeral honors will be held in the Rhode Island Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Warwick Animal Shelter, 101 Arthur Devine Blvd, Warwick, RI 02886 will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
November 17, 2020
Tommy, will be remembered as kind to everyone and always a gentleman.
He will be missed. R.I.P.
JoAnn Whalen
