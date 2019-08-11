|
McDONALD, THOMAS J.
91, of Providence passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, August 8, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Joan (McManus) for 45 years. Born in Central Falls, Rhode Island, on May 27, 1928, he was the son of the late Thomas and Jeannie (Campbell) McDonald.
Tom was a graduate of Providence College. He received an M.Ed. degree from Rhode Island College and an Ed.D degree from Nova University. During his lengthy career in education in both Massachusetts and Rhode Island, Tom served in many positions. He has been recognized for his passion and hard work in the development and implementation of the desegregation plan on the east side of Providence in the late sixties.
After retiring from the Providence School System, Tom continued to work with students at Holy Name School, Rhode Island College, Roger Williams University and Salve Regina University.
Besides his wife, Joan, Tom is survived by his beloved children: his daughter, Kathleen Powers (William) of Gainesville, Florida; and his sons Thomas (Donna) of Cranston, Rhode Island, Michael (Elizabeth) of Somerset, Massachusetts, and Kevin (Jane) of Palm Harbor, Florida and Atlanta, Georgia. Tom was blessed with seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He was so proud of all of them. They loved their "Papa Tom".
He is also survived by his sister, Grace Sowa, of Lincoln, Rhode Island; brothers Vincent McDonald, Col. Ret. USA, of Fairfax Station, Virginia; and Michael Skenyon of Lincoln, Rhode Island. He was predeceased by his brothers Francis and Joseph. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. from the Monahan, Drabble & Sherman Funeral Home, 230 Waterman Street, Providence, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Raymond's Church, 1240 North Main Street, Providence. Burial will be in Mount St. Mary's Cemetery, Pawtucket. Visiting hours will be Monday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to St. Raymond's Church, 2 Matilda Street, Providence, RI 02904. Condolences may be left at monahandrabblesherman.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019