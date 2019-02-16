|
PAPPAS, JR., THOMAS J.
72, of East Providence, RI passed away suddenly on February 13th at RI Hospital. He was the son of Thomas J and Mary (Nunes) Pappas. Tom will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 48 years, Catherine, his daughters, Lisa Pappas of Warwick and Bethany Donnelly and son-in-law Edward of North Kingstown. Tom's most precious moments were shared with his grandchildren Emma and Joseph Donnelly.
Tom proudly served his country in the US Navy. He then worked at RCA Service Company. The next 30 years, Tom spent as a postal carrier in Barrington, which he found very rewarding and made many friends. After retirement, he drove for Sentinel Limousine for 10 years.
Tom's many interests included sailing and enjoying Narragansett Bay, traveling, and his motorcycle. He was an avid member of Ocean State BMW Riders.
Family and friends were most important in his life. A true gentleman, loved by many and will be missed by all.
His funeral will begin Monday, Feb. 18, at 845am from the Rebello Funeral Home and Crematory, 901 Broadway, East Providence, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in St. Martha's Church, 2595 Pawtucket Ave., East Providence. Burial with military honors will follow at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours will be Sunday, Feb. 17, from 5pm until 8pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are greatly appreciated to the RI Organ Donor Awareness Coalition, PO Box 40926, Providence, RI, 02940.
Published in The Providence Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019