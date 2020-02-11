Home

St. Rocco's Church
927 Atwood Ave
Johnston, RI 02919

Thomas J. Parrillo

Thomas J. Parrillo Obituary
PARRILLO, THOMAS J.
84, of Cranston, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Cortland Place, Smithfield. He was the beloved husband of the late Barbara (Schwersinke) Parrillo. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Thomas and Mary (Ferrante) Parrillo. Thomas was in jewelry industry for many years until his retirement.
He is survived by his sister, Julia Ferri of Florida and brother Walter Parrillo and his wife Patricia of Cranston.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 11 am in St. Rocco's Church, Johnston. Burial will take place in Bethany Lutheran Cemetery, Cranston.
Visiting hours and flowers are respectfully omitted. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 11, 2020
