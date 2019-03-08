Home

POWERED BY

Services
William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Raymond Church
1240 North Main St.
Providence, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Reddington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas J. Reddington III


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas J. Reddington III Obituary
REDDINGTON, Thomas J., III
71, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. He leaves his best friend and spouse of nearly thirty years, Diane M. (Allard) Reddington. A lifelong resident of Pawtucket, he was a son of the late Thomas J., Jr. and Mary J. (Toole) Reddington.
Thomas was a United States Army veteran of the Vietnam War and later served in the RI Army National Guard for six years. He was an avid Boston Red Sox fan, he loved to cook and learn all about U.S. and World History, and he enjoyed watching his favorite movie "Happy Gilmore". Above all, Thomas was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and dear friend who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his five beloved grandchildren.
Besides his loving wife, he leaves three daughters, Jessica Fox and her husband, Jeff, of Salem, MA, Lisa Sorel and her partner, Adam, of Cumberland, and Stacey Serdynski and her husband, Mike, of Attleboro; five grandchildren, Paige, Hannah, Lucas, Kyla and Anthony; three sisters, Kathleen Reddington and her husband, Frank Patino, of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Ann-Marie Thomaidis of Providence, and Mary-Jo Proulx and her husband, Rene, of Warwick, and many nieces and nephews. Thomas also held a special place in his heart for Peter Reddington and Bridget Kaman. He was the brother of the late Paul, Michael and Rosemary Reddington and his infant brother, Tommy Reddington.
His funeral with Military Honors will be held on Monday at 9 a.m. from WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Raymond Church, 1240 North Main St., Providence. Interment will follow at RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. VISITATION will be Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the , P.O. Box 758517 Topeka, KS 66675 will be appreciated. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William W. Tripp Funeral Home
Download Now