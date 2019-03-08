|
REDDINGTON, Thomas J., III
71, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. He leaves his best friend and spouse of nearly thirty years, Diane M. (Allard) Reddington. A lifelong resident of Pawtucket, he was a son of the late Thomas J., Jr. and Mary J. (Toole) Reddington.
Thomas was a United States Army veteran of the Vietnam War and later served in the RI Army National Guard for six years. He was an avid Boston Red Sox fan, he loved to cook and learn all about U.S. and World History, and he enjoyed watching his favorite movie "Happy Gilmore". Above all, Thomas was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and dear friend who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his five beloved grandchildren.
Besides his loving wife, he leaves three daughters, Jessica Fox and her husband, Jeff, of Salem, MA, Lisa Sorel and her partner, Adam, of Cumberland, and Stacey Serdynski and her husband, Mike, of Attleboro; five grandchildren, Paige, Hannah, Lucas, Kyla and Anthony; three sisters, Kathleen Reddington and her husband, Frank Patino, of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Ann-Marie Thomaidis of Providence, and Mary-Jo Proulx and her husband, Rene, of Warwick, and many nieces and nephews. Thomas also held a special place in his heart for Peter Reddington and Bridget Kaman. He was the brother of the late Paul, Michael and Rosemary Reddington and his infant brother, Tommy Reddington.
His funeral with Military Honors will be held on Monday at 9 a.m. from WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Raymond Church, 1240 North Main St., Providence. Interment will follow at RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. VISITATION will be Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the , P.O. Box 758517 Topeka, KS 66675 will be appreciated. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 8, 2019