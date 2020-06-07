CHISHOLM, THOMAS JOSEPH
63 of East Greenwich passed away unexpectedly at home On May 3, 2020.
He is survived by his parents, Joseph and Carol Chisholm of East Greenwich, and his sister JoAnn Chisholm-Dueno of Hauula, Hawaii.
A Memorial Service & celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Donations made in lieu of flowers will be used to honor Tom's favorite cause Hearts For Animals Inc. 501c3, PO Box 221, Hauula Hawaii 96717 www.heartsforanimals.org. Go to Hill Funeral home for complete obituary and condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.