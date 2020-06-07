Thomas Joseph Chisholm
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHISHOLM, THOMAS JOSEPH
63 of East Greenwich passed away unexpectedly at home On May 3, 2020.
He is survived by his parents, Joseph and Carol Chisholm of East Greenwich, and his sister JoAnn Chisholm-Dueno of Hauula, Hawaii.
A Memorial Service & celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Donations made in lieu of flowers will be used to honor Tom's favorite cause Hearts For Animals Inc. 501c3, PO Box 221, Hauula Hawaii 96717 www.heartsforanimals.org. Go to Hill Funeral home for complete obituary and condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
(401) 884-9222
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
June 6, 2020
Joanne, please accept my condolences and that of the entire Cohen family. Our thoughts and prayers will be with you.
Stuart A Cohen
Friend
June 6, 2020
I will miss my friend Tommy. We met when we were 11. He was an amazing person who had a remarkable life.
I feel so lucky to have known him for so many years. He was a generous and kind person with a love for life!
When I think of Tommy I will always think of happy times at the beach, school days, college days, Nautica, and on and on. He was loved very much and will be dearly missed by all that knew him. He will live on in our memories forever. With much love, Judy (Rohrer) Semones
Judy Semones
Friend
June 6, 2020
My heart is heavy with the loss of Tom. I will miss his smile, kind heart, laugh and compassion to everything and everyone.
Lisa Ross
Friend
June 5, 2020
Tom was the most Selfless person I knew. He always was looking out for everyone else that surrounded him with his smile. There are very few people I know who didn't enjoy Tom's presence. This seems so weird writing something this way about such a wonderful loving man. Tom was always so generous and always so kind to my family and relatives as well as funny with me. I will miss our times together at Dante's on Sunday mornings and I know East Greenwich will not be the same at nautica without your presence. I certainly hope you are at peace and you will surely be missed and forever loved. Sadly,
Robin HarrisNa
ROBIN Harrison
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved