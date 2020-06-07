Tom was the most Selfless person I knew. He always was looking out for everyone else that surrounded him with his smile. There are very few people I know who didn't enjoy Tom's presence. This seems so weird writing something this way about such a wonderful loving man. Tom was always so generous and always so kind to my family and relatives as well as funny with me. I will miss our times together at Dante's on Sunday mornings and I know East Greenwich will not be the same at nautica without your presence. I certainly hope you are at peace and you will surely be missed and forever loved. Sadly,

Robin HarrisNa

ROBIN Harrison

Friend