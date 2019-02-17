Home

Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 725-4253
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
Thomas K. Olbrych Obituary
Olbrych, Thomas K.
Thomas K. Olbrych, "Tommy" 64, passed accidently on February 15th. He was the partner and best friend of Jacqueline Stevenson. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Henry J. and Margaret M. (Crowley) Olbrych.
A 1973 graduate of Tolman High, Tommy was employed by Supply New England, formerly United Supply Company, of Warwick, RI for over 40 years.
Besides Jackie, he is also survived by brothers, David M. Olbrych his wife, Kathleen of Lincoln, Steven J. Olbrych, his wife Cynthia of Pawtucket, nieces Lynnsey, Jessica, Alyssa, Brittney and Courtney, a nephew, Kevin and two cousins, Stephanie and Ron.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 20th from 3pm until 7pm followed by a memorial service in the Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave, Lincoln. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to the
www.thekeefefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019
