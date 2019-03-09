|
|
Richardson , Thomas Kenneth
July 4, 1956- March 1, 2019
Tom Richardson, 62, formerly of Smithfield, RI, passed away on March 1, 2019.
After recently retiring from Fleet, and formerly with BFI and Dispose, Tom moved to New Vineyard, Maine to enjoy the outdoors. He traveled through life on the seat of his beloved Harley Davidsons, always ready for the next adventure. Above all, Tom's greatest gift was his enormous heart; he loved his family and friends mightily.
The son of the late John S. Richardson and Eleanore Richardson Lawson. Brother to Curtis(Paulette) Richardson of Crossville TN, Craig Richardson of North Providence, Janice Burke of North Providence, Joyce (late Steven) Cullen of Tucson AZ, Herb (Lisa) Richardson of Central, SC. Beloved uncle to Kevin and Paul Richardson, Brian and Jonathan Burke, Shawn, Neil, and Kyle Cullen, Keri and John Richardson.
Memorial Service: Highland Memorial Park Cemetery in Johnston, RI on Saturday, March 16 at 11:00am. Casual attire is requested. In lieu of flowers, donations to Special Olympics, 370 George Washington Hwy, Smithfield, RI 02917.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 9, 2019