Frank P. Trainor & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services
982 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
(401) 461-4843
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frank P. Trainor & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services
982 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel of the Saint Antoine Residence
10 Rhodes Avenue
North Smithfield, RI
View Map
Resources
Thomas L. Reilly Obituary
REILLY, THOMAS L.
89, formerly of Carriage Drive died Thursday at the Saint Antoine Residence in North Smithfield.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Francis E. and Mary A. (Burns) Reilly. Mr. Reilly was a firefighter in the City of Providence for many years before retiring.
He served in the United States Navy during WWII.
He leaves a brother, Most Rev. Daniel P. Reilly, Bishop Emeritus of Worcester and a sister, Eileen L. Reilly of North Smithfield.
He was the brother of the late Francis E. Reilly, John J. Reilly, Joseph M. Reilly, Raymond W. Reilly, Mary C. Reilly and Rita A. Marceau.
Relatives and friends are invited to A Mass of Christian Burial in the Chapel of the Saint Antoine Residence, 10 Rhodes Avenue, North Smithfield on Saturday at 11 AM.
Calling Hours Friday 6-8 PM. Burial will be in Saint Ann Cemetery, Cranston. www.trainorfh.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 7, 2019
