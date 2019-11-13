|
|
Ucci, Thomas L.
83, of Hartford Avenue, Johnston, passed Monday, surrounded by his family in Miriam Hospital. Husband of Constance (DelGizzo) Ucci. They had been married for over 63 years.
Thomas was a Driver for the former Almacs Grocery Store and the Shop Steward for Teamsters Local 251. He had also been Director of Buildings and Grounds, Town of Johnston. A lifetime communicant of Our Lady of Grace Church, a Life Member of Johnston Hose Company 3 and member of the Knights of Columbus, Dillon Council. He was an active volunteer with the Johnston Senior Center. He had been active in all Johnston town events and activities, including serving as Town Sargent, serving on the Johnston Town Council and serving as the Town Council President. Spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren was most precious to him.
Besides his wife, he leaves his children, Thomas Ucci, Jr., Assistant Chief, JFD (retired) and his wife Patricia, Pamela DelPonte and her husband Peter, Susan Mansolillo, Johnston School Committee and her husband Louis, and Representative Stephen Ucci and his wife Dina. 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial Thursday at 10am in Our Lady of Grace Church, George Waterman Road, Johnston. Visitation Wednesday 4-7pm in the Anderson-Winfield Home, Greenville. In lieu of flowers donations to Our Lady of Grace Church Memorial Fund, 4 Lafayette Street, Johnston, RI 02919-2712 For complete obit visit andersonwinfield.net
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 13, 2019