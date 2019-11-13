Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Winfield Funeral Home
2 Church St
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-0180
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
George Waterman Road
Johnston, RI
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anderson Winfield Funeral Home
2 Church St
Greenville, RI 02828
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Ucci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas L. Ucci

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas L. Ucci Obituary
Ucci, Thomas L.
83, of Hartford Avenue, Johnston, passed Monday, surrounded by his family in Miriam Hospital. Husband of Constance (DelGizzo) Ucci. They had been married for over 63 years.
Thomas was a Driver for the former Almacs Grocery Store and the Shop Steward for Teamsters Local 251. He had also been Director of Buildings and Grounds, Town of Johnston. A lifetime communicant of Our Lady of Grace Church, a Life Member of Johnston Hose Company 3 and member of the Knights of Columbus, Dillon Council. He was an active volunteer with the Johnston Senior Center. He had been active in all Johnston town events and activities, including serving as Town Sargent, serving on the Johnston Town Council and serving as the Town Council President. Spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren was most precious to him.
Besides his wife, he leaves his children, Thomas Ucci, Jr., Assistant Chief, JFD (retired) and his wife Patricia, Pamela DelPonte and her husband Peter, Susan Mansolillo, Johnston School Committee and her husband Louis, and Representative Stephen Ucci and his wife Dina. 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial Thursday at 10am in Our Lady of Grace Church, George Waterman Road, Johnston. Visitation Wednesday 4-7pm in the Anderson-Winfield Home, Greenville. In lieu of flowers donations to Our Lady of Grace Church Memorial Fund, 4 Lafayette Street, Johnston, RI 02919-2712 For complete obit visit andersonwinfield.net
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Winfield Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -