Thomas E. Lent passed peacefully on November 2, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was loved by many and will be truly missed.
Tom grew up in Towanda, Pennsylvania where his family owned a farm that instilled his love of the outdoors. After graduating Drexel University in Philadelphia with a degree in Engineering, he moved to Allentown, Pennsylvania and had a long, successful career at Air Products & Chemicals. Tom was a believer in higher education, which took him to the University of Chicago where he received his MBA in International Finance. After graduation in 1980, Tom joined General Motors Treasurer's Office in New York City.
Tom revered family and he raised his sons, Adam and Andrew, in Westfield, New Jersey. Tom had deep connections with the people he met along the way and in his words, he desired to create a family tree, with firm roots and many branches. This included blood family and those whose lives he encountered and touched along the way. One of those non-blood family members was the owner of Thielsch Engineering in Cranston, Rhode Island. Tom started out as a consultant for Thielsch, where he and the owner developed a deep bond. Once the owner succumbed, Tom naturally took the helm to safeguard the company. Tom spent years building and growing Thielsch and considered his colleagues as further extended family.
Outside of work, his passions included travel, spending time with family, golf, and the LA Dodgers, who gave him the best parting gift of a World Series win.
Tom was actively growing his own unique family tree. Family, loyalty, intellect and achievement are all touchstones of how Tom lived his life. Tom was a natural patriarch and he was clearly the head of his family. One branch of Tom's family tree is comprised of his two sisters, their spouses, his beloved nieces and nephews and his two grandnephews. To the surprise of no one who knew Tom, his ex-wife Susan always held a prominent place in his life. The love between Tom and Susan's extended family was reciprocal and they all cherished their relationships. Tom lived his life valiantly, heroically, intelligently, passionately and with love. Those inhabiting Tom's family tree are his legacy and all are committed to maintaining Tom's vision for its survival and continued rebirth. Tom is survived by Adam, Lindsay, Brixton and Logan Lent, Andrew and Staci Lent, Susan Lent, his sisters, Nancy Hughey and Cindy Suda and their families and his long-time life companion.
In lieu of flowers kindly contribute to Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, Massachusetts or Hezekiah's Hands Home Repair Ministry in Towanda, PA. If you would like to leave memories or your condolences to the family, please visit https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/thomas-lent/5655
