Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
Thomas M. Ayres Jr. Obituary
AYRES, JR., THOMAS M.
55, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 in Kissimmee, Florida surrounded by his loving family. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Thomas M., Sr. and Carol A. (Malinowski) Ayres. He was the companion of Linda Wing, and former husband of Cathy (Jenks) Ayres. He is also survived by his children, Thomas Suzzi, and Natasha Ayres; his siblings, Donna Martin, Debra Haskins, Richard Ayres, Scott Ayres, Marylynn Ayres, Ronnie Ayres, Claudia DeCorpo, Scottie Ayres, and the late Lori Ayres. He was loved by many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. He was a master painter, and worked in his family business, USA Painting Services, that has been serving for over 4 decades. His funeral will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10 AM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. Burial will be in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery, North Kingstown. Visiting hours Friday, 4-8 PM. Information and condolences visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 4, 2019
