Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
Thomas M. Byrne Obituary
BYRNE, THOMAS M.
43, passed away October 14, 2019 at Advent Hospital in Orlando, FL. Born in Providence, he was a beloved son of Thomas W. and Joanne P. (Martini) Byrne and the brother of Derek M. Byrne. He is also survived by an Aunt, Maria Martini-McLaughlin and her husband Richard. He was the grandson of the late Constatino and Nancy (DeStefano) Martini, Thomas T. and Nancy (Algeni) Byrne. Tom had been a lifelong Warwick resident before moving to Port Staint Lucie, FL. Tom was employed as an automotive analyst for Smartco Services. He was a dog lover especially dachshunds. He also loved Walt Disney World, and all things Disney. His funeral service will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 at 9 AM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours Sunday, 5-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Dachshund Rescue of North America, Eileen Pratt, DRNA, 1197 Allaire Loop, The Villages, FL 32163, www.drna.org will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 31, 2019
