LATHAN, THOMAS M. "TOM"
74, a lifelong resident of Jamestown, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019. Born in Jamestown, he was a son of the late Albert J. and Josephine (Matoes) Lathan.
He is survived by two nephews, David S. Barrington and Donald L. Barrington (NKPD). Tom was the brother of the late Albert Lathan Jr. and Loretta Barrington.
His funeral will be Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 9 am from the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. Mark Church, Narragansett Ave., Jamestown. Burial with military honors will be in St. Mark Cemetery, Jamestown. Visiting hours, Wednesday 4-7 pm. Full obituary and condolences visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 6, 2019