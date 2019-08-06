Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
(401) 295-5603
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mark Church
Narragansett Ave.
Jamestown, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Lathan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas M. "Tom" Lathan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas M. "Tom" Lathan Obituary
LATHAN, THOMAS M. "TOM"
74, a lifelong resident of Jamestown, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019. Born in Jamestown, he was a son of the late Albert J. and Josephine (Matoes) Lathan.
He is survived by two nephews, David S. Barrington and Donald L. Barrington (NKPD). Tom was the brother of the late Albert Lathan Jr. and Loretta Barrington.
His funeral will be Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 9 am from the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. Mark Church, Narragansett Ave., Jamestown. Burial with military honors will be in St. Mark Cemetery, Jamestown. Visiting hours, Wednesday 4-7 pm. Full obituary and condolences visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
Download Now