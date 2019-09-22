|
MALIKOWSKI, THOMAS M.
61, of Hepburn St., passed away peacefully at Rhode Island Hospital on Sunday, September 15, 2019. He was the beloved husband of 25 years to Kathleen T. (Riley) Malikowski.
Born in Warwick, he was a son of the late Thaddeus T. "Ted" and Bernice C. (Begos) Malikowski.
Thomas worked at Electric Boat in Quonset Point for 41 years before retiring in 2016. An avid sports fan, he loved sports cars, fishing, the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his friends.
Besides his wife, he leaves two brothers, Mark T. Malikowski and his wife Dee Sutcliffe and Steven T. Malikowski and his wife Christine; nephews and niece, Mike, Ted, Stevie and Katie; two great nephews and his beloved cats, Sydney and Sunni.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 10:00 am in Christ the King Church, West Warwick. Visiting hours and flowers respectfully omitted. Burial will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations to the () would be appreciated. Arrangements by the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, Coventry. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 22, 2019