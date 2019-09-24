The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
8:45 AM
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Cathedral of SS Peter and Paul
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Rose
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas M Rose

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas M Rose Obituary
Rose, Thomas M,
53, passed away September 18, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents Robert J. Rose, Sr. and Maureen J. (Ferreira) Rose. Thomas was a loving father to Kayla and Nicole. Grandfather of Zahria, Daniel and Azaylia. He was the brother of Robert J, Rose Jr., Lisa Rose and Denise Rose. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial Thursday at 10 a.m. in the Cathedral of SS Peter & Paul, Providence. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery. VISITATION WEDNESDAY 4-7 p.m. in 'WOODLAWN' Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Ave. Cranston. Share memories at WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
Download Now