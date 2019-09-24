|
|
Rose, Thomas M,
53, passed away September 18, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents Robert J. Rose, Sr. and Maureen J. (Ferreira) Rose. Thomas was a loving father to Kayla and Nicole. Grandfather of Zahria, Daniel and Azaylia. He was the brother of Robert J, Rose Jr., Lisa Rose and Denise Rose. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial Thursday at 10 a.m. in the Cathedral of SS Peter & Paul, Providence. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery. VISITATION WEDNESDAY 4-7 p.m. in 'WOODLAWN' Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Ave. Cranston. Share memories at WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 24, 2019