MacLane, Thomas
Thomas D. MacLane, Sr., 91 of Pawtucket passed into eternal life on January 12, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Ida E. (Vignali) MacLane. Thomas was born in Providence, the son of the late Mary (Parkinson) King. He was the stepson of the late John W. King. Tom was a Dye Chemist at the Felters Company for many years and then worked at Adams Drug until his retirement.
Besides his wife, Thomas is survived by his daughter, Doreen MacLane-Baeder and her husband David, his son, Thomas D. MacLane, Jr., and Catherine MacLane Raftery. He cherished his grandchildren - Mindy, Tracey, Tommy, Tyler and Paige, and nine great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his siblings - John, Jack, Peggy Flynn, Laura Tufts, and Nellie Striegel.
His funeral service will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Thomas's memory to of Rhode Island or Jimmy Fund Dana Farber. For directions and online condolences, please visit www.manningheffern.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 15, 2020