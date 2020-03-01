The Providence Journal Obituaries
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
(401) 433-4400

Thomas "Tom" McGinn

Thomas "Tom" McGinn Obituary
McGINN, THOMAS "TOM"
formerly of Riverside and Hough's Neck, Quincy, Massachusetts, died unexpectedly in Knoxville, Tennessee on January 28, 2020. He was 73 years old and on his way to Quartzsite, Arizona for his fourth annual RV camping celebration. He had lived the RV camping lifestyle for the past four years and had close friends throughout the US particularly in Arizona, California and Sibley, Iowa.
Tom was born in Providence, RI, the son of the late Frank D. and Elizabeth Kelley McGinn. He grew up in Riverside, RI and was a proud graduate of East Providence High School. After high school, he trained as a professional electrician and became a lifelong member of the IBEW.
He is survived by his wife Victoria of West Newton, MA, son Thomas (Kristin Stone) and beloved grandchildren, Charlotte and Audoen, all of Providence. Other survivors include: brothers Peter (Virginia) of Warwick and Joseph (Judith) of Narragansett and a sister, Mary, also of Narragansett and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Frank McGinn and sister-in-law, Eileen O'Grady McGinn.
A family memorial mass will take place at a later date. For online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 1, 2020
