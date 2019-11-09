|
|
CRONIN, THOMAS P.
died at home surrounded by his family on 11/6/19. Born in Attleboro, MA, he was the son of Daniel and Mary Cronin. He is survived by his children, Tracey, Kelley (Deborah Sargent), and Thomas (Harinder) Cronin and 3 beloved grandchildren. He was a teacher at Chariho High School and served on the Narragansett Town Council. He was a veteran of the US Army. A funeral mass will be held at St Thomas More Church in Narragansett, RI at 10 AM on Tuesday. Family and friends are invited to join us to celebrate Tom's life. For more details, please go to: averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 9, 2019