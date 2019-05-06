Home

Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-3885
Funeral
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
9:00 AM
Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Brendan's Church
Turner Avenue
Riverside, RI
LEWIS, THOMAS P. "TOMMY"
42, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019. Born in Providence, he was the son of Warren E. and Barbara A. (O'Garr) Lewis. Tommy was a 1995 graduate of LaSalle Academy and a 2000 graduate of Salve Regina University.
Besides his parents he leaves eight brothers and sisters, Susan Belliveau and her husband Norman, Warren J. Lewis and his wife Carol, Anne Whittum and her husband Scott, John Lewis, Jane E. Lewis and her partner Dawn Beauvais, William Lewis, Kristen Morales and her husband Mario and Tricia Hadfield and her husband Kevin and many nieces and nephews.
His funeral will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 9:00 AM from the PERRY-McSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in St. Brendan's Church, Turner Avenue, Riverside. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours Tuesday 4-8. In lieu of flowers contributions to LaSalle Academy, 612 Academy Avenue, Providence, RI 02908 would be appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 6, 2019
