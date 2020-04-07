|
|
MIMNAUGH, THOMAS P.
107, of Cranston, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Sunny View Nursing Home, Warwick.
He was the beloved husband of the late Matilda M. (Medvetz) Mimnaugh. Born in Providence, a son of the late Thomas and Mary (McQuade) Mimnaugh.
Mr. Mimnaugh was an insurance agent with John Hancock Life Insurance Co. for many years until retiring. We thought he was the Gin Rummy Champion of the World.
He is survived by his eight children, John Mimnaugh, Mary Ann Famiglietti, Kathleen Godin, Linda Voccio, Imelda Mimnaugh, Margaret Cotter, Kelly McNamara and Sharon Kearney; nineteen grandchildren and twenty six great grandchildren. He was the father of the late Patricia McNamara, Virginia Peake, Thomas, Regina and Edward Mimnaugh and brother of the late John, James and Mary Mimnaugh.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Cranston Senior Center, Health Care Services, Sunny View Nursing Home and the group at St. Mark's Church 11:00 am Mass.
A private family funeral service will be held at PRATA-GALLOGLY Funeral Home and will be streamed live on our Facebook page (Gallogly Family Funeral Homes) on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 11:00 am. A private burial will be held at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. A celebration of life will be planned in the coming months. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the RI Community Food Bank, 200 Niantic Ave., Providence, RI 02907 in his memory would be appreciated. Information and condolences please visit: www.PrataGallogly.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 7, 2020