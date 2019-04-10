WALLACE, THOMAS P.

Cranston - Thomas Peckham Wallace, age 92 of Cranston and a summer resident of Great Island, Narragansett, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019.

A lifelong resident of Cranston born in his house of residence, he was the son of the late Andrew Wallace, Sr. and Margaret M. (Peckham) Wallace and brother of the late Marjorie Lane (husband Harold); Isabel Scott Wallace and Andrew Wallace, Jr. (husband of Dorothy MacKenzie Wallace). Tom was the uncle of the late Judith Lane Downing of Eliot, ME, Scott A. Wallace & his wife Lydia of West Greenwich, Kurt A. Wallace & his wife Diane of Clyde, NC and of the late Alison Lane Tierney (whose husband is Norman D. Tierney Jr. of Chepachet). He is survived also by several great nieces and nephews. A graduate of Cranston High School Class of 1944 and Bryant College Class of 1949, he also was a graduate of the American Institute of Banking. He was a United States Army Air Force Veteran of World War II, who served with the HQ Detachment 70th Fighter Wing, and a member of the U.S. Air Force Reserves for six years. He was employed by Citizens Bank for thirty-six years, retiring in 1985 as Assistant Vice President and Manager of the Peck Corners Branch, Riverside. He was a longtime member of Woodridge Congregational United Church of Christ serving in many capacities over 64 years. He was a past President of the Providence Chapter of the American Institute of Banking and the Riverside Lions Club. He was a past Scoutmaster of Troop 14 Cranston and a recipient of the "Silver Beaver Award" and the "Scouters Key" from Narragansett Council, B.S.A. He was a past Commander of the Cranston Squadron Air Force Association. His memberships included: Society of Mayflower Descendants, Rhode Island Historical Society, Rhode Island Genealogical Society, Narragansett Council B.S.A. Over-the-Hill Gang, East Providence Lions Club and American Legion Post 20. He enjoyed ten pin bowling for over 59 years with Citizens and Party Mixers. He was an amateur Radio Operator with call sign "NIMRH" with the USTA net. In 1952 he purchased and planted the giant Sequoia tree at the Boy Scout Reservation on Scituate Avenue in Cranston. Calling hours will be held Friday, April 12, 2019, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory, 659 East Greenwich Ave. West Warwick, RI. Relatives and friends are invited to funeral service Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 10:00 AM, at Woodridge Congregational UCC, 546 Budlong Rd., Cranston. Everyone is asked to go directly to the church. Burial with full military honors will in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to the Woodridge Congregational UCC Building Fund would be appreciated. Remembrances may be shared online at carpenterjenks.com. Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 10, 2019