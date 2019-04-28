|
|
CARLEY, THOMAS R.
of West Warwick., passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital.
Born March 11, 1962 in Warwick, he was a son of the late Robert J. and Nellie E. (Petrarca) Carley.
Thomas was the owner of Carley Construction, loved playing the guitar, and was always a natural entrepreneur. After everything, he knew family was the most important thing. He always saw the best in people.
Thomas is survived by his children, Thomas R. Carley, Jr., Tyler John Carley, and Emily Grace Carley; his companion, Lenore Plante; His siblings, the late James C. Carley, Roberta "Robie" Carley, Darleen Carley-Longo and husband Biagio, the late Robert T. Carley, Edward H. "Chip" Carley and wife JoAnn, Kenneth A. Carley and wife Lisa; his granddaughters, Brielle and Alaniya Carley and his former wife Roberta Carley-Moran.
His Funeral will be held Tuesday at 11:00 am from the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, 415 Washington St. (Rte.117), Coventry, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 pm in SS. Peter & Paul Church, West Warwick. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Coventry. Visiting hours Monday 4-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, Contributions to the efforts made by Lisa Capuano Rattenni are greatly appreciated. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 28, 2019