77, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at home. He was the beloved husband of Marie A. (Holland) Mancini for 37 years. Born in Providence, son of the late Domenic L. and Grace J. (McGinity) Mancini. Mr. Mancini was a courier for Washington Trust Co. before retiring. He loved cooking, fine wines, golfing and fishing. Besides his wife he is survived by his son, Domenic F. Mancini and his wife Emily of Rocklin, CA; his grandson, Rocco Mancini; his sister, Cynthia O'Connell and her husband William of Wickford and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11am in St. Veronica Chapel, 1035 Boston Neck Rd., Narragansett. Burial will at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Hope Hospice & Palliative Care of RI, 143 Main St., Wakefield, RI 02879. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal from July 24 to July 25, 2019