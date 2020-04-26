|
|
PETTERUTI, THOMAS, R.
84, of West Palm Beach, Florida, formerly of Cranston, entered into eternal rest on February 8, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of 60 years to Lois (Storti) Petteruti. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Alexander and Antonetta (Fionte) Petteruti. A proud and devoted father, he is survived by his beloved son, Thomas R. Petteruti Jr. of West Palm Beach, FL and his beloved daughter, Randi (Petteruti) Pontillo and her husband Paul of Wellington, FL. Beloved grandfather of Alexa and Michael Pontillo of Wellington, FL and Alannah and Destiny Vincent of Providence. Funeral services have been completed but due to the current health crisis, there will be a memorial mass celebrated at a future date when it is safe for family and friends to gather again.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 26, 2020