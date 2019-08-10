|
SCHNEIDER, THOMAS R.
62, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Brigitte G. (Iwan) Schneider. Born in Chicago, IL, he was a son of Dolores (Hardt) Schneider of Lisle, IL and the late Robert V. Schneider. Mr. Schneider retired from the US Army as a Sergeant First Class after 20 years of service. He then worked as a military account manager for Partsmaster for 24 years. He has been a Charlestown resident for 18 years and a member of Our Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church. He was very family oriented, a generous man and a perfect host. He loved gardening, traveling, and was an avid history buff.
In addition to his loving wife Brigitte, he was the father of Tamara D. Skaling of Smithfield. He was the brother of Robert Schneider and Karen Tribble both of Illinois and the late Richard Schneider. He was the grandfather of Madelyn Skaling.
Visitation will be held Monday, August 12, 2019 from 5-7pm in the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave., (Rt.44) Greenville.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 10am in the Our Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church, 54 Cedar Swamp Rd., Smithfield.
Inurnment with military honors will be in RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter.
In lieu of flowers; donations to The , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 will be appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 10, 2019