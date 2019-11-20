|
TOEGEMANN, THOMAS R.
64, formerly of Cranston, RI died Monday, October 21, 2019 at Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton, FL.
Born in Providence, RI the beloved son to Lois (Schaller) Toegemann and the late Joseph R. Toegemann, Tom graduated from Cranston High School West, Class of 1973 and from Bryant College, Class of 1977, receiving a Bachelors' Degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Marketing.
While in high school and college, Tom worked for United Parcel Services turning that job into a career as a union steward. After moving to Florida Tom worked as a teacher in the Manatee County School System.
Tom was a loving Uncle to his nieces & nephew: Sophia, Eric and Andrea. He never forgot their birthdays or important dates in their lives never letting the distance from Florida to Rhode Island dampen his enthusiasm for their accomplishments.
In addition to his mother, nieces and nephew he is survived by his brother Arthur J. Toegemann and by his sister Lisa Narkiewicz. He will be missed by all who knew him.
His service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider remembering Tom with a donation to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238 (tidewellhospice.org).
