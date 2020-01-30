|
|
Raimondo, Jr., Thomas
Thomas Raimondo, Jr., 55, of Newington, CT passed away on January 25, 2020 after a 30-year battle with MS. He was the husband of Susan Raimondo. Born and raised in Providence, son of Thomas Raimondo, Sr. of Cranston and the late Joan (Stanley) Raimondo, brother of Robert Raimondo and uncle of Ryan Raimondo of Chatsworth, CA. He graduated from Classical High School and WPI. To view the service information and full obituary, please visit www.duksa.net.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 30, 2020