Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:30 AM
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
Raimondo, Jr., Thomas
Thomas Raimondo, Jr., 55, of Newington, CT passed away on January 25, 2020 after a 30-year battle with MS. He was the husband of Susan Raimondo. Born and raised in Providence, son of Thomas Raimondo, Sr. of Cranston and the late Joan (Stanley) Raimondo, brother of Robert Raimondo and uncle of Ryan Raimondo of Chatsworth, CA. He graduated from Classical High School and WPI.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 30, 2020
