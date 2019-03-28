|
Toumasian, Thomas
83, formerly of Douglas Avenue, died Tuesday at Golden Crest Nursing Center.
Born in Providence, a son of the late Bagdasar and Rose (Papalian) Toumasian, he lived in Smith Hill most of his life.
Tom was a plater at Tanury Plating Co. for many years before retiring. He leaves a brother, Michael Toumasian and his wife Lucille; a sister, Eva Zartarian and her husband Ronald; and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Jack Toumasian.
Visitation will be held Friday morning, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, in Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Church, 402 Broadway. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 am, followed by burial in the North Burial Ground, Providence.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Church, 402 Broadway, Providence, RI 02909 in his memory will be appreciated. For on-line condolences, visit boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 28, 2019