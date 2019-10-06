Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas DiPietro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas V. DiPietro

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas V. DiPietro Obituary
DiPIETRO, THOMAS V.
95, of Bradenton, FL, passed away at home on Monday, September 2, 2019. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late James and Mary (Gervasio) DiPietro. He was the step-son of the late Carmine Palmieri. Thomas owned a recording studio in New York City, where he worked with many talented artists.
He is survived by his loving sister, Carol Bello of Johnston.
His funeral services are private. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.