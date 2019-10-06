|
DiPIETRO, THOMAS V.
95, of Bradenton, FL, passed away at home on Monday, September 2, 2019. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late James and Mary (Gervasio) DiPietro. He was the step-son of the late Carmine Palmieri. Thomas owned a recording studio in New York City, where he worked with many talented artists.
He is survived by his loving sister, Carol Bello of Johnston.
His funeral services are private. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 6, 2019