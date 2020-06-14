Thomas V. Uciferro
UCIFERRO , THOMAS V.
92, of Cranston, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Village of Waterman Lake, Smithfield. He was the beloved husband of the late Louise (Leone) Uciferro. Born in Johnston, he was a son of the late Domenic and Filomena (Tartaglia) Uciferro. Mr. Uciferro was a tool maker for Hord Tool and Dye for 35 years. He was a US navy veteran serving during WWII. Thomas loved spending time with his family and enjoyed farming, gardening and being outdoors.
He is survived by his two loving daughters, Susan Bucci and her husband Gary of Cranston, Donna Meyer and her husband Gordon of Needham, MA. Thomas was the cherished grandfather of Briana McGann (Kevin), Brendan Bucci, Georgia Meyer and Charlotte Meyer. He was the brother of Marie Geraghty of Johnston and the late Ann Parrillo of Cranston.
Due to COVID-19 the funeral services will be respectfully private. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
