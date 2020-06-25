To the Barry Family,
My deepest condolences for your loss.
Tom was my grandparents first grandchild and a role model to all of us growing up. He set a high bar.
In addition, I believe he gave Mommygrand her name. If it wasn't for him, we would have called her Grandma! My Mom had a special place in her heart for him (I think she was his godmother) and he even scored high praise from his Uncle Arthur!
We'll miss him and be sure to honor his memory always.
Love,
Bill McQuade (wife Mary, son Sean Arthur)!
BARRY, THOMAS W. JR.
85, of Briarfield Road, Barrington, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family.
Mr. Barry graduated from Hope High School, Providence, Class of 1954, Bentley College, Suffolk University, B.S. Business Administration and Suffolk Law School, Juris Doctor. He was admitted to the Rhode Island Bar in 1964. His professional accomplishments included, Lawyer, Banker, Senior Vice President at Fidelity Bank and Affiliated Companies in Philadelphia, PA. He oversaw Real Estate and Facilities Management for all of First Fidelity Bancorporations Companies, 29 Billion in assets in over 700 locations.
Mr. Barry was a member of the Rhode Island Bar Association, Rhode Island Historical Society, Hereshoff Museum, Newport Art Museum and the Turks Head Club.
Thomas retired in 1992. In his retirement he served on the State of Rhode Island Boards and Commissions, the State Properties Committee and Refunding Board Authority.
He leaves behind his wife, Patricia Davidson Barry, daughter, Holly Barry of Barrington, son, Thomas W. Barry III and his wife Maria of Barrington, grandchildren, Thomas W. Barry IV of Barrington and Dr. Sarah Quaratella and her husband Zack of Denver, CO and seven siblings, John, Mary Ann, David, Timothy, Kathleen, Michael and Peter Barry.
Tom will be missed. He loved life, bicycling, sports, cars, photography, gardening and traveling.
His Funeral Service will be private. Burial will be held in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. Flowers are respectfully omitted. Contributions in Thomas's memory to Hospice Continuing Care of RI, 1350 Division Road, Suite 205, West Warwick, RI 02893 would be deeply appreciated. Arrangements are by the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, Riverside. For online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.