To the Barry Family,

My deepest condolences for your loss.

Tom was my grandparents first grandchild and a role model to all of us growing up. He set a high bar.

In addition, I believe he gave Mommygrand her name. If it wasn't for him, we would have called her Grandma! My Mom had a special place in her heart for him (I think she was his godmother) and he even scored high praise from his Uncle Arthur!

We'll miss him and be sure to honor his memory always.

Love,

Bill McQuade (wife Mary, son Sean Arthur)!

Bill McQuade

