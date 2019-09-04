Home

Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas Church
65 Fruit Hill Ave
Thomas W. Dube Sr.


St. Thomas Church - 2019
Thomas W. Dube Sr. Obituary
DUBE, SR., THOMAS W.
60 passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Father of Thomas W. Jr., Megan E., and Erin M. Dube; Papa 'aka Bubba' of 6 grandchildren. Beloved son of Helen M. (Kelly) Dube and the late Thomas J. Dube; Brother of Patricia J. April (Bruce).
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11 AM in St. Thomas Church, Fruit Hill Ave., Providence. Donations to will be appreciated. Full obituary and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 4, 2019
