SIMPSON, THOMAS W.
72, of Cumberland passed away Saturday, May 18th at Rhode Island Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Candice (Roebuck) Simpson with whom he recently enjoyed their 50th wedding anniversary. He was a resident of Cumberland for most of his life where he was well known by neighbors for his beautifully landscaped yard and water feature. He is also survived by his children, Kevin Simpson of Woonsocket, Scott Simpson of Cumberland and Kelli (Simpson) Lawrence of Cumberland; 5 grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and his sister Dorraine Obrien of Ohio.
His funeral will be held Thursday, May 23rd at 10:00am at Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Higginson Ave, Lincoln, followed by burial with full military honors at RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 5:00 – 8:00pm. Relatives and friends are invited. Visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 21, 2019