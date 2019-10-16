The Providence Journal Obituaries
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
8:45 AM
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. George Maronite Catholic Church
STOTT, THOMAS W.,
age 77, of Johnston and Snug Harbor, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Briarcliffe Assisted Living. Born April 24, 1942, son of the late Thomas A. and Wanda (Krakowski) Stott. He was the beloved husband of Joan Roukous Stott.
Mr. Stott graduated from Rhode Island College and earned two Master's Degrees, one from Providence College and one from Eastern New Mexico University. He served in the 115th Military Police Company at West Point Military Academy.
He began his teaching career in Cumberland, Rhode Island and was employed by the Rhode Island State Department of Education. Upon retiring from the State he continued his career with Tides Family Services
Besides his wife of 51 years, he is survived by his children, Jennifer Stott and husband Michael Capirchio of South Kingstown, Koren Stott Borrelli of Cranston, Jacob Stott and partner Eric Buonaccorsi of Lincoln and one granddaughter, Veronica Borrelli. He was the brother of Gary W. Stott and the late Kathleen M. Sandberg.
He was devoted to his family and especially loved spending time with his granddaughter. He enjoyed cooking and listening to talk radio.
His funeral will be held Friday at 8:45 a.m. from "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Avenue Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. George Maronite Catholic Church. Burial will be private. CALLING HOURS Thursday 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Tides Family Services 215 Washington Street West Warwick, RI 02893.
Published in The Providence Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
