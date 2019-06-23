Home

Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 723-9792
Thomas Willett


Thomas Willett Obituary
WILLETT, THOMAS
92, of Maribeth Drive, went to his Supreme Commander on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at home. He was the cherished husband of Dorothy Willett. They had been married for seventy-one years.
Born on September 25, 1926 to L. Horrace and Christina B. (Kinniburgh) Willett, he was the youngest of their five sons. Charles, Ralph, John and Robert Willett predeceased him.
He is survived by his children, Ann E. Willett of Rotunda West, Florida, Lt. Col. Christine R. Willett, USAF (ret.) of Johnston and Peter T. Willett, and his wife Hollie, of Coventry. Dear to his heart, and also surviving their grandpa are Tyler, Kyle and Meagan Willett.
Tom loved the Navy in which he served twenty-five years, most of his time in the Silent Service, retiring as a Senior Chief Petty Officer.
Services are private. Burial, with military honors, will be in Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care of R.I., 1085 North Main Street, Providence, R.I. 02904 would be appreciated. For online guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
"Hail to the Chief"
Published in The Providence Journal on June 23, 2019
